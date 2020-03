Call 309-743-2166, press 5

MOLINE, Ill. — Free smoke alarms for your home are just a phone call away.

Call the American Red Cross on Wednesday, March 11 to take part in their “Sound the Alarm” campaign and reserve your smoke alarm.

Experts will come and install it at a later date.

Call 309-743-2166, press 5. You can also visit getasmokealarm.org.

Volunteers started taking calls at 5 a.m.