Snow Emergencies: Check for your city

Galesburg, Illinois (February 12, 2020) A snow emergency has been declared for the City of Galesburg, effective as of 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Citizens are reminded that a parking prohibition will take effect on all Galesburg City streets during the snow emergency. Vehicles parked on City streets (except in the central business district) during this time will be subject to ticketing and towing. The parking prohibition will remain in effect until all streets are cleared.