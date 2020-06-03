SNEAK PEAK: A look at renovations inside Freight House's Indoor Farmer's Market

After more than a month of construction, vendors of the Freight House Farmer's Market are almost ready to move into their new home.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A fresh coat of paint now covers the indoor Farmer's Market at the Freight House from floor to ceiling.

"We were overdue," joked Lorrie Beaman.

Beaman is the Executive Director for the Farmers Market and said this $65,000 renovation project came into fruition nearly three years ago.

"We did some strategic planning," said Beaman. "We wanted to open it up a little bit so our customers could have an easy path to walk."

Beaman said the indoor market had not be remodeled in more than 15 years, adding that the old design made customers feel crowded.

The new open concept design has rustic elements - like accent walls covered in recycled palate wood.

Upon entering, customers will first be greeted with a cafe bakery - fully equipped with bar seating along a wall of windows facing the Mississippi River.

"If you didn’t know we were here, you couldn’t tell," said Beaman pointing to the new open windows. "We looked a little bit like a cave."

The new renovations also allows for a "flex space" filled with vendor carts that can be rolled in and out of the space.

"We can move those wagons out... We can roll them outside and they can be used on the deck," said Beaman. "We could have some classes in here. We could have music in here. We can do some other things in here that we were never able to do before."

Beaman said the new "flex space" would allow the market to be a year-round place for people to visit.

"During the winter it’s a little bit more of a struggle to get people down here," Beaman said. "You kind of forget we’re here when the outdoor market isn’t huge and vibrant."

Beaman said this project will not be the last for the Freight House. The outdoor patio is currently under construction, a new business is waiting to be announced, and another business is expanding.

"I think this is really the summer to watch a lot of exciting things happening down here," Beaman said.