A large cloud of smoke was visible across Davenport on Friday morning around 10 a.m.

The Davenport Police Department said crews were battling a fire near 500 South Howell Street, just north of River Drive.

People are being asked to avoid the area.

The smoke plume could be seen across the city. The photo below near the intersection of Jersey Road and Kimberly Road.