Slain reporter's father takes action against Facebook for violent video of her shooting

The father of Alison Parker, a reporter killed during a 2015 live TV broadcast, says Facebook is violating its own terms of service.

The family of a slain journalist is asking the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to take action against Facebook for failing to take down online videos of her shooting death.

According to AP News, Andy Parker says the company is violating its own terms of service in hosting videos on Facebook and its sibling service Instagram that glorify violence.

Andy's daughter, TV news reporter Alison Parker, and cameraman Adam Ward, were killed by a former co-worker while reporting for Roanoke, Virginia’s WDBJ-TV in August 2015.

A complaint filed Tuesday with the FTC says Facebook is engaging in deceptive trade practices which violates its own terms of service and misrepresents the safety of the platform.

Parker and Ward were killed by former WDBJ-TV colleague, Vester Flanagan II. He was fired from the station in 2013 for disruptive conduct.

Flanagan, 41, later shot himself in a car chase with police after a five-hour manhunt following the deaths of Parker and Ward.

A ranting note was sent to ABC News from Flanagan were he blamed his misery on black men and white women, and said he was "somewhat racist against whites, blacks, and Latinos."

He also said he admired the shooters from the mass killings at Columbine High School and Virginia Tech. Flanagan bought a gun just a few days after the church shooting in Charleston, South Carolina in June 2015.

Following the shooting, Andy Parker emerged as a visible advocate for gun control. He made numerous appearances on news networks and even held a news conference.

In 2015, both of the Parkers spoke to CNN's Poppy Harlow, saying an end to gun violence has become a mission in each of their lives. They pledge to be as unrelenting and feisty as their daughter to achieve their goal.