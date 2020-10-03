Skilled to Work: NECA IBEW reviews the National Electrical Code

DAVENPORT, Iowa — It's not exactly how most guys want to spend their Saturday, hitting the books in what feels like a college lecture. But electrical workers, inspectors and even competing contractors come together like this once every three years to review the latest edition of the National Electrical Code.
"It's a live document that's changing all the time," said retired electrician and instructor Charlie Graf. On a recent Saturday, he could be seen leading several dozen people through the latest updates.
"It's a close-knit group," he said. "We don't agree on everything every day. There's interpretations that need to change, but that's what a live document does."
Labor represented by the IBEW and the contractors by NECA, members of the trade learn from one another.
"This is a specific time when even as competitors, we can all sit in the same room with a common interest," said Jeff Lanum, the president of Electric Doctor in Bettendorf. "These things do help us make sure our trade is consistent and safe."
"Have comfort knowing that an IBEW