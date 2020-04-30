Sixth grade entrepreneur brings new type of business to Long Grove

In a town with no convenient store, EZZ Vending brings quick snacks to the community safely.

LONG GROVE, Iowa — A 12-year-old in Long Grove decided to change up her community by opening up EZZ Vending -- a vending machine brings a quick bite to people in a town without a convenient store.

"I wanted a store in Long Grove because Long Grove doesn't have a lot of things," Emma Zrostlik says.

The vending machine is named after Emma, her brother Zach and sister Zoey, and opened in March.

A ribbon cutting ceremony for EZZ Vending was originally cancelled because of the outbreak, but the Eldridge-North Scott Chamber of Commerce still wanted to congratulate Emma with a socially distant ceremony with her family.

"I'm surprised no one thought of it before," Executive Director Tabbitha Kramer says. "It took a 12-year-old to decide it was needed and move forward with it."

The vending machine sits conveniently at First and Main Streets in Long Grove, for anyone passing through with cash or card.

"For people that live in Long Grove, they can walk up, or depending how close they live, or they can ride their bikes," Emma says.

The vending machine is full of favorites, like soda, chips and candy bars.

"I've heard from some good friends that this is their local trip to Target, or they come up here to get out of the house lately," Nikki Zrostlik, Emma's mom, says. "Especially with everything going on, it's nice to ride their bikes, take a walk and get a snack."

Buying the machine and filling it up was a family effort. The parents bought it, while Emma fronted the cost to fill it up with $500 worth of snacks and drinks.

"It's our investment as parents, so the kids learn business. Not just sales, but margins, profits, reinvesting in inventory and learning the whole process," Joe Zrostlik, Emma's dad, says. "The profit for us, as parents, is seeing they're enthusiastic about something and putting something positive and cool in our community"

Since EZZ vending opened, the kids have made more than $700.

"I expected customers, but not this much," Zach says.

The kids are already looking forward to their next project one day, like opening a vending machine in another town or putting a Red Box next to their vending machine.