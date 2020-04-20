Sherrard High School teacher making senior students feel special

With kids out of school for the rest of the year, seniors are missing out on their last days of high school, so teachers are trying to make them feel special.

"This is a once in a lifetime opportunity," Sherrard High School senior Payton Hutchins said. "We are not going to have what normal senior classes get to have."

"When we first had the two week break initially, I figured it would be over after that," Sherrard High School senior Nate Olson said.

Students in Illinois and Iowa will not return to school for the rest of the school year.

"There is mud volleyball, prom, and there is graduation," Sherrard High School Senior Lauren McMillin said. "I love coming to school and I love seeing my friends. I love being here and it just sucks that I won’t ever get to do that again.”

"It's not going to be in there memory," Sherrard High School english teacher Tammy Crippen said. "I just want to think of ways to create those memories virtually."

Trying to make her students still feel included, Crippen got creative. She took yearbook photos of more than 100 students and cut them out. She glued the pictures to letters that read "SENIORS 2020" and hung them in the school windows.

"It just reminds us that this bad tragedy has happened, we are still all in this together," McMillin said.

"It is very emotional," Crippen said. "I think I needed these letters just as much as they did, I needed to see all their faces again."

Crippen also helped pass out free yard signs to each senior with names on them. They were donated to the school by FoxTail Designs.

"It's not going to be the same as wrapping your arms around them when they are done with school," Crippen said.

"It makes me feel appreciated and loved," Hutchins said.