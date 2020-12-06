An anti-racism education in Sherrard

Four Sherrard High School alumni brought the Black Lives Matter movement home.

SHERRARD, Ill. — In Sherrard, a town of mostly white residents, about a hundred kids and adults came out to support black lives on Thursday afternoon.

The event didn't start with chants or a march, but with the reading of a children's book, The Undefeated, by African American author Kwame Alexander, to the youngsters in attendance.

"It’s important that the children get involved with this movement," said Karli Johnson, one of four Sherrard High School graduates and organizers of the Black Lives Matter event.

She said since the birth of her young son, now two years old, she had been seeking out books, movies and toys that represent "all different cultures, different skins, different beauties."

"Unfortunatly when I go out to stores and especially in these rural communities, it’s hard to find a black doll or a black story. So we’re here too to educate and show resources," she said.

The 2010 census counted zero percent African Americans in Sherrard.

Johnson said it’s possible to stand with black lives even in a town where the vast majority is white.

"One of the first things you can do do is to get involed educate yourself, get your family involved, partner with your local library."

Johnson said the group received some backlash online before the event.

"One of the posts we saw some backlash. Someone said, "Load up and lock down." We took that as, 'Are you scared, what are the concerns, what are the worries.' So it was a really great dialogue," she said.

Mary Jo Russell, who lived just across from the park, came to the rally with her husband. She said the crowd, but the message is important.

"It breaks my heart that we are still doing this. I’m 64 years old, I thought we were past this, I did."