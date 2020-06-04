Sears Seating producing personal protective equipment amid short supply

With national shortages of masks and gowns, the Quad Cities manufacturer is shifting gears to help

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Sears Seating is producing masks and gowns to help meet the growing demand for personal protective equipment, or PPE, for medical workers on the front lines.

"These are certainly unprecedented times, and there’s a great deal of challenge out there," said CEO Jim Sears.

Times and technology have changed a lot since the Quad Cities company was founded in 1855. From making saddles to advanced seating and suspension systems for major industries today.

"A big part of what we do is sewing," Sears said.

"Actually the hospitals were able to supply the patterns for these gowns and masks," said Steve Lovejoy, Vice President of Operations. "So it was just a matter of having our R&D Department digitize them and we put them into our automated cutting systems."

The company already has the materials and equipment to start producing hundreds of gowns and masks per day. And as the economy takes a hit, the move will allow a few more sewers to stay on the job.