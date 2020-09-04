Scott County to reduce polling places from 63 to 23

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Scott County polling places for the June 2, 2020, Primary Election will be consolidated to combat the spread of COVID 19.
Commissioner of Elections Roxanna Moritz said she temporarily is reducing the number of polling places to 23 from 63.
“We cannot call off or postpone the election, but we can take steps to limit exposure to the coronavirus for the county’s precinct election officials and the general public,” Moritz said. “Pursuant to Iowa law I have ordered consolidation and combination of polling places. Several of our usual locations were understandably hesitant to open their facilities to the general public. Also some locations did not lend themselves to social distancing requirements,” she said.