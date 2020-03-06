Schroeder and Kilburg compete for Jackson County Sheriff

With the current sheriff of Jackson County retiring, the Iowa Primary was open to four new candidates seeking election.

Voters in Jackson County chose Jackson County Chief Deputy Sheriff Steven Schroeder for their Democratic candidate. They chose Scott County Sheriff's Deputy Brent Kilburg for the Republican candidate.

Schroeder got 57% of the vote on the Democratic ticket. Kilburg got 81% on the Republican ticket.

According to the Bellevue Herald-Leader, Sheriff Russ Kettmann decided to retire at the end of his term. He has worked at the sheriff's office for 30 years and spent 22 of those years as sheriff.