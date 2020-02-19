Storage building burns in rural Scott County

Fire at storage building in rural Scott County
Several fire departments were on scene in rural Scott County where a storage building was burning.
The fire was reported around 3 p.m. Wednesday, February 19 along 260th Avenue, west of Princeton.
A renter on scene said there was nobody inside the building and said it was being rented for storage.
The Eldridge, LeClaire and Princeton Fire Departments were on scene. A Scott County deputy said it was expected to be a total loss.
The fire continued burning as of 4:30 p.m.