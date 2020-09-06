Runner spreads "QC Strong" message

Jeri Roland saw so much negativity with the spread of COVID-19, he thought of a way to spread positivity with his daily exercise routine.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — "I’ve always been a runner," the former Marine said. "Mainly for exercise, staying active, staying with the Marine Corps regulations I guess."

He used to run with the Marine flag every year during the Bix 7 Road Race.

A couple months ago, he thought of switching it out for a message for these times: A white flag emblazoned with the words "Stay Strong Quad Cities - This Too Shall Pass."

"I started this for the Covid-19 pandemic. I wanted people that were sick or couldn’t get out of the house, give them a positive message, [that] someone’s thinking about them," He he runs four to five times a week, he said, through different neighborhoods. He makes a point of running past nursing homes,

"I like running by nursing homes, I run by the nursing home on East Locust street," he said, "Wherever I can go."

As racial injustices have shifted into focus in recent weeks, the flag he is carrying has become heavier.

"Honestly, a lot of that negativity seemed like it was towards black people," he said. "and I just want to show people we’re just human beings and we’re trying to do the same things. We’re trying to eat at the same table as everybody else. We don’t want to be like this. I just want to show people we’re just human beings just as well as you are.

But Jeri says in some ways, his steps have become lighter.