Rule change allows paraeducators to continue substitute teaching in all classrooms

DES MOINES, Iowa — Paraeducators in Iowa can continue substitute teaching after the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners unanimously voted Tuesday morning to approve a rule allowing it.

Governor Kim Reynolds' final public health disaster proclamation ended Tuesday night. With that, the ability for paraeducators in Iowa to be a substitute in any classroom also ended.

Mike Cavin, Executive Director of the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners, told Local 5 an Iowa school district may request the usage of an employed certified Paraeducator with the Substitute Authorization to substitute outside of their assigned special education classroom. With the current emergency rule, there is no sunset on the rule adoption.