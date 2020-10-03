Rocky High Chamber Singers join Foreigner on stage

The high schoolers sing the chorus on the classic number one hit, 'I Want to Know What Love Is'

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — The classic rock band Foreigner has invited the Rock Island High School Chamber Singers to join them on stage to help them sing their 1985 number one hit "I Want to Know What Love Is."

The power ballad hit the charts almost two decades before the high school singers were born, but they say joining rock and roll legends on stage is exciting.

"This is definitely one of the performances that’s like once-in-a-lifetime. I’m probably never going to sing with Foreigner again so it’s really exciting for us," said Senior Montana Hogan.

Choir Director Scott Voigt told his singers last week about the opportunity. He said many of their parents rushed out to buy tickets.

"They're not so big anymore, but still a big deal. A lot of people know this song and know the band. A lot of parents are really excited," Voigt said.

"When I told my mom, she was super excited. Bought tickets right away," said Sjalell Downing-Mims. "It's a good song. It's pretty powerful."