Officials confirm Rockton air and water is safe

ROCKTON, Ill — Officials from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has confirmed that the air and water around the site of the Rockton Chemtool plant fire is safe.

In a press release published on Friday, July 9, officials detailed testing efforts done by the IEPA and the National Guard into the air and water quality in the area in the aftermath of the fire on June 14.

Experts collected a variety of samples from the area, including ash, wipe, run-off and river water from the site and the area aound the Chemtool facility.

Reportedly, all but one of the samples was found to have levels of hazardous material below the residential exposure limit.

The experts also looked at Rockton's water supply and conducted tests, finding that all of the samples they collected were compliant with drinking water and groundwater standards. No negative impacts to the community's water supply were found.

As cleanup and remediation efforts continue, officials conclude that the fire and the efforts made to combat it have not impacted the location's air and water.