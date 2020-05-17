Suspect is dead after fatal shooting and standoff at Rockford motel

The exchange started just after midnight and lasted for hours before the suspect shot himself.

(CNN) -- A suspect shot three people and exchanged gunfire with police in a deadly overnight shootout and standoff at a Super 8 motel in Rockford, Illinois, authorities said.

The suspect in the shooting barricaded himself inside the motel, Rockford Police Chief Daniel O'Shea said in a news conference near the scene. Authorities forced entry into the room early Sunday and found the suspect dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, O'Shea said.

Authorities were first called to the motel shortly after midnight Saturday in response to a report of shots fired. There, they found one man fatally shot and two women injured with gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening, O'Shea said.

Officers found the suspect in the building, O'Shea said, and exchanged gunfire, leading to an extended standoff. No officers were injured, he said.