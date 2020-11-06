Rock Island triples the number of sports camps this summer and participants

With sports leagues cancelling games and practices, Rock Island Parks Department is offering more sports camps while maintaining CDC guidelines.

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — The Rock Island Parks Department says they've tripled the number of kids in its sports camps this summer. They also had to offer more camps to meet CDC guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kayla Nutt became a tennis instructor for one of the 11 sports camps the RI Parks Department is holding. She says this wasn't the job she had planned before she heads off to the University of Iowa in the fall.

"The more children you have, obviously the more instructors you're going to need as well," says Pete Pena, Sports Recreation Manager at Rock Island Parks Department.

As sports leagues cancel games and practices this summer, parents still want to keep their kids active. That's why the RI Parks Department says instead of about 60 kids they're trying to accommodate over 160 for the season.

"We have three different groups so we have to make sure the second group, the third group, have to be more than 30 feet from the first group," Pena explains.

Each group on the court is 10 or less including the coaches, but there's also more modifications:

- Keeping kids in the same group of 10 for the duration of camp

- Using vinyl spots on the ground to keep kids six feet apart

- Sanitizing balls, rackets, and other equipment after use



"In the past I was able to touch the kids hands and move their racket positions and help with their swing," says Nutt. "But this year, I have to rely on verbally communicating that with them."

The RI Parks Department says camps for the summer are almost full, but parents can still sign their kids up. They say they will add more camps if needed.