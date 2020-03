The City of Rock Island says they will waive the $5 processing fee for phone payments for water, sewer, storm and refuse fees.

"This measure is taken to limit the need for in-person payments at Rock Island City Hall due to the public health emergency related to COVID-19. The practice will be re-evaluated on March 31st."