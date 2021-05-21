Rock Island County sheriff announces he will not seek reelection in 2022

Sheriff Gerry Bustos' term ends on November 30, 2022.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. — Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos has announced he will not run for reelection in 2022.

Bustos has headed the department since 2014, when he took over for Sheriff Jeff Boyd. Boyd resigned in September of 2014 amid a scandal.

Read Sheriff Bustos' full statement:

"It's been my honor to serve you as the 52nd Sheriff of Rock Island County. And after careful consideration, I've decided I will not seek re-election at the completion of this term, which ends on Nov. 30, 2022. At that time, I will have served our community for more than 38 years with our sheriff's office."

"Much of my success has been because of those who came before me. They shared so much knowledge, opportunity and encouragement that I was able to learn and grow - all while staying grounded and never losing sight of my service to our wonderful community. I've done everything I can to pass that same set of values to others."

"My administrative team, the chief deputy and captains are among the best public servants I could have ever hoped for. In addition, there are so many great women and men who work in our sheriff's office - correctional officers, dispatchers, deputy sheriffs, bailiffs, maintenance personnel, support staff and my wonderful administrative assistant, Molly. I couldn't have done this job without them."

"Now it's my turn to step aside and let new voices in our profession be heard and allow them the opportunity to carry the torch for the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office."