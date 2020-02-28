Rock Island Republican group provides security tape for early voting

They had previously been concerned over the security of the process.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. — On February 27, the Rock Island Republican party went to the Rock Island County building where people vote to follow through on their voting security concerns.

The process uses machines that hold memory cards, and the GOP wanted security tape to be placed over those card slots to ensure there would be no tampering.

On February 27, they went over to the county building and handed over the security tape to be placed on the machine for an extra layer of security.

"The Rock Island County Clerk’s Office received an unannounced visit from officials of the local Republican Party, Russell Christ, Bill Long, and Glen Evans on Thursday morning, February 27, 2020. The trio purported to offer an unsolicited gift of seal stickers that they want to be affixed to voting machines."

Rock Island County Clerk Karen Kinney says the Election Judges are highly trained, certified, and work together in a bipartisan manner to ensure checks & balances.