Rock Island police arrest 3 men with guns, bladed weapons, and drugs

The Rock Island Sheriff's department has arrested three men they say were driving around with loaded guns, multiple bladed weapons, and drugs.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The Rock Island Sheriff's department has arrested three men they say were driving around with loaded guns, multiple bladed weapons, and drugs.

According to police 3 men were pulled over in a car when police found a loaded handgun, a loaded rifle, extra ammo, a crossbow, edged weapons, and what police suspect to be MDMA and marijuana.

The three people were arrested and each was charged with two counts of armed violence, one count unlawful use of weapons, and possession of a controlled substance.

The three men arrested are:

Seth Barton, 23

Trystan Nelson, 21