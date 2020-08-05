Rock Island Parks sees almost $400,000 in revenue loss; but they say it's for the better

Rock Island Parks and Recreation Department has seen a revenue decline with programs and events canceled. But their virtual programs could be their future.

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — With programs and events cancelled, Rock Island Parks and Recreation Department says it's lost nearly half a million dollars in revenue. With these new virtual implementations, they say people could see some program changes in the future.

Last week golf opened in Illinois, but with restrictions. Tee times are spaced out every 15 minutes, two golfers per group, and pull carts are preferred.

"I think two-somes financially is hurting the golf course," says Highland Springs golfer, Mark Wadsworth. "I think more guys would come out to play if they could do a four-some."

Every day both Rock Island municipal golf courses, Saukie and Highland Springs, are packed - every tee time booked.

"I know that sounds like a lot," says Rock Island Parks and Recreation Director, John Gripp. "But when you space them 15 minutes apart and it's only two-somes, you know you're looking at a dozen people on a course at one time."

Gripp says the Rock Island Fitness and Activity Center is quieter. No preschool, fitness classes, and even the parking lot sits empty.

"The revenue loss is real," Gripp says. "Yes, we've been able to generate some revenue online doing certain things, but it's nothing like we do in real life in real time."

The department says revenue is down close to $400,000, but it's website and social media traffic is up 40%. They've brought on virtual fitness classes and Facebook live concerts for people to enjoy online.

"We've been working on this for the past six weeks night and day," explains Gripp. "It's just what we do."

This summer might be different than we pictured, and this might be their transition to a new reality.

"We're learning and figuring out some of these virtual applications going forward when everything is back to normal," comments Rock Island Assistant Parks and Rec Director, Todd Winter.