Rock Island offering free pickup of storm debris starting August 17

Garbage and other materials should not be included.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — According to the city of Rock Island, starting on Monday, August 17, there will be a free special collection of trees, limbs, and branches from the storm on August 10.

You are asked to set out debris by 7:00 A.M., on their normal garbage collection day of the week in their regular garbage pick-up location or near the curb.

"Do not place limbs in the street. Limbs do not need to be trimmed or bundled. It may take several weeks to collect all debris."

The Refuse and Yard Waste Drop Off Center is open on Saturdays from 7 AM to 12 Noon at Millennium Waste, 13606 Knoxville Road, Milan. There is a $17 fee per vehicle with not more than the equivalent of a full-size pickup load per trip.

Due to power outages, several traffic signals remain out throughout the City. Once power has been restored the traffic signals will return to operation.