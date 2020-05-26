Rock Island Library is taking the mobile hotspot to these local neighborhoods

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The Rock Island Public Library says it is repurposing its Library2Go vehicle as a traveling hotspot.
Starting Tuesday, May 26, the mobile library will make stops Monday-Thursday in selected neighborhoods to provide mobile WiFi connections for up to 30 devices at a time.
Weekly WiFi stops include:
Mondays: 9:30 am to 11:30 am: Cascade Gardens Apartments, 655 Cascade Garden Dr. Rock Island 2:00 to 4:00 pm, Longfellow Elementary, 4198 7th Avenue, Rock Island
Tuesdays: 9:30 - 11:30 am: Century Woods Apartments, 1400 5th St, Rock Island 2:00 – 4:00 pm: Village Woods Apartments, 300 20th Avenue W, Milan
Wednesdays: 9:30 – 11:30 am: Heather Ridge Apartments, 9500 14th St W, Rock Island 2:00 – 4:00 pm: Longfellow Elementary
Thursdays: 9:30 - 11:30 am: Cascade Gardens Apartments 2:00 - 4:00 pm: Maple Ridge Apartments, 3700 5th Street
Fridays and Saturdays: No scheduled routes.
These stops provide WiFi access only. Participants may park or stand outside the vehicle, maintaining six-foot social distancing.
“Just text the phone number on our sign and you'll receive the information to connect, We’re working with the Quad Cities Complete Count Committee to help the Quad Cities count in the 2020 Census, and this is a great opportunity to take a few minutes and fill out that form online,” - Christina Nobiling, Rock Island Public Library Mobile Library coordinator.