Rock Island Library is taking the mobile hotspot to these local neighborhoods

The Rock Island Public Library says it is temporarily repurposing its Library2Go vehicle as a traveling hotspot.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The Rock Island Public Library says it is repurposing its Library2Go vehicle as a traveling hotspot.

Starting Tuesday, May 26, the mobile library will make stops Monday-Thursday in selected neighborhoods to provide mobile WiFi connections for up to 30 devices at a time.

Weekly WiFi stops include:

Mondays: 9:30 am to 11:30 am: Cascade Gardens Apartments, 655 Cascade Garden Dr. Rock Island 2:00 to 4:00 pm, Longfellow Elementary, 4198 7th Avenue, Rock Island

Tuesdays: 9:30 - 11:30 am: Century Woods Apartments, 1400 5th St, Rock Island 2:00 – 4:00 pm: Village Woods Apartments, 300 20th Avenue W, Milan

Wednesdays: 9:30 – 11:30 am: Heather Ridge Apartments, 9500 14th St W, Rock Island 2:00 – 4:00 pm: Longfellow Elementary

Thursdays: 9:30 - 11:30 am: Cascade Gardens Apartments 2:00 - 4:00 pm: Maple Ridge Apartments, 3700 5th Street

Fridays and Saturdays: No scheduled routes.

These stops provide WiFi access only. Participants may park or stand outside the vehicle, maintaining six-foot social distancing.