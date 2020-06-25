Rock Island Labor Day parade canceled

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The city of Rock Island has canceled the Labor Day parade.
They say the decision was based on the most recent guidance from the state and the associated risks.
"Since the safety of our community is at the forefront of every decision the City makes, we have made the decision to cancel the 2020 Labor Day Parade and the associated Citizen of the Year awards. We had hoped for the best, but feel this is the right decision given these extreme circumstances. I would like to thank the Rock Island Labor Day Parade Committee for all their hard work thus far and look forward to having another wonderful parade next year."