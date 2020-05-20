Rock Island High School students document their pandemic perspectives

Rock Island High School journalism students have a new assignment and it's all about them.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Rock Island High School journalism students have a new assignment and it's all about them.

"It's really interesting to hear other perspectives," Rock Island High School senior Larissa Pothoven said.

For their final project, students are interviewing themselves and documenting their experiences during the pandemic.

"I think it's important to hear their voices on what they are going through at this time," Rock Island High School journalism teacher Sarah Miers said. "Their stories just mattered more right now."

Miers said each student will submit 10 reflections. They will be posted online on the school newspaper.

"It was easy looking into myself," Pothoven said. "It was a little harder to share it, because I have to decide what I want to share with everyone."

"They have been very honest about everything," Miers said.

Miers said she hopes it helps add to the school's history.

"I hope when people read this they can see what it was like for us since they likely won`t ever have to experience it themselves," Rock Island High School senior Ellie Maranda said.

Miers said the last time Rock Island High School did not go to school during a pandemic was in 1918.

"In 1918, they kind of did the same thing. They were in a lock down and they could not go to school either."

"I hope someday someone will read this and understand what life was like when I lived," Pothoven said.