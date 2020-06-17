Rock Island Health Officials urge caution during 4th of July weekend

Davenport announcing more details about it's firework show as Rock Island County health officials worry about more people getting sick

Davenport is hosting it's own 3rd of July fireworks display after Red, White and Boom was canceled due to coronavirus. Red, White, and Boom is a bi-state event, so it had to be postponed to next year because Illinois could not participate under the state's guidelines.

Davenport Mayor Mike Matson says the city will open up Modern Woodmen Park to try and create more space for people. Matson says they plan to sell concessions.

"People focus on everyone sitting on top of each other in Le Claire park, but people, as we know, during fireworks sit all over the place," Matson said.

Matson says the city is paying roughly $30,000 for the show. He says they will use one barge this year and do the same set up as Red, White, and Boom.

"People are like 'well, they aren`t doing it, so you shouldn`t do it,' I'm sorry, we can do it. Why cant we do it," Matson said.

The number of COVID-19 cases may be falling in the Quad Cities, but Rock Island County health officials are still worried about large crowds on both sides of the river.

"COVID is not going to take a holiday, including the 4th of July," Rock Island County Health COO Janet Hill said.

Under phase 4 of the Illinois re-opening plan, gatherings of up to 50 people will be allowed. The plan is set to go into effect on June 26th.

"It's a little harder to socially distance when you are in a group of 50," Hill said.

Hill says she expects far more will show up on Rock Island's river front for the holiday display.

"I think there will be thousands down there and that's really unfortunate, because we have done a lot of really hard work to keep our numbers as low as possible," Hill said. "We would suggest to try and find a place a little more secluded than the riverfront."

"If you think its too much, don't come," Matson said. "We encourage everyone to socially distance. If you want to sit in your car, sit in your car. Do what you think is best."