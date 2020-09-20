The Rock Island Parks and Recreation Department held its second annual fall dog fest Sunday afternoon.

The event was free, but was also a fundraiser for the dog park.

People could make their own dog toys or enter into raffle basket drawings.

Organizers say the money they raise would go toward improving the dog park. Dan Gleason, the special events and fundraising manager for the parks department, said they want to install leash posts, ramps and other agility equipment for dogs in the park.

Gleason said he hoped the event would raise about $2,500.

Gleason also said this event was a good way to social distance while also having fun with others in the community.

"Recreation is a huge part of mental health, and with everything going on right now, we have to keep our mental health in check as well, so getting people out into the community, experiencing things that they can do at a social distance and safe experience," Gleason said.

Gleason said the Parks and Recreation department will use some of last year's funds to help make the park improvements.