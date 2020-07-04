Rock Island County reports first coronavirus death

The Rock Island County Health Department is reporting the first death of a COVID-19 patient in the county.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. — The Rock Island County Health Department is reporting the first death of a COVID-19 patient in the county. They say the patient was a man in his 60s who had been hospitalized.

“We and our partners in the Quad Cities and throughout Illinois are working to prevent further spread of the virus. We urge everyone to stay at home as much as possible to give the most vulnerable in our county the best chance to stay well.”

The health department also is reporting nine new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total cases to 60. According to a release, four patients who previously have been announced remain hospitalized.

