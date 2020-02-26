Rock Island Board votes to sell Hope Creek for $6-million

With a 17-5 vote the fate of Hope Creek is sealed

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. — The nursing home is $19-million in debt and there was just one offer on the table, from Aperion Care. They offered $6-million. On February 25, the board voted 17-5 to accept that offer.

That's the highest bid the county has received since the home was listed back in September.

Since the board approved the deal, Aperion has 20 days to back out of the offer if they find the property has more than $150,000 thousand in repairs.

The county and Aperion are set to close by the end of August.