Rock Island Arsenal makes major changes to control coronavirus outbreak

According to the arsenal, the changes will be:



Installation Access: The installation is restricted to key and essential

personnel only. All other service members and Department of the Army

civilians will telework or will be placed on leave for using annual, sick,

administrative or weather/safety leave. Contractor access is reduced to

minimal presence to support essential functions only.



Garrison Services: The Garrison will conduct basic base operations

requirements to maintain installation infrastructure and essential functions

(e.g. water production, utilities distribution, and emergency service

orders) only. All non-emergency service orders and job orders are

temporarily suspended. All projects are put on hold. Preventative

maintenance is limited to essential functions. Emergency Services remain

operational. Child care is provided for key and essential families only, in

accordance with priorities and as space is available. All other services

not suspended are provided virtually.



Additional Services: The Commissary and Post Exchange remain operational to support the limited presence on the installation. Rock Island National

Cemetery is closed to visitors due to installation access restrictions, and

interments at the RINC are coordinated on a case-by-case basis. The Rock

Island Arsenal Health Clinic remains operational to support its current

patrons to include retirees, but this will be the only location on island

accessible to retirees and non-key and essential personnel.



Personnel: Service members and Department of the Army Civilians who are not deemed key and essential in support of COVID-19 operations or life, health, and safety of our people and installation are assigned to mandatory

telework. If a Department of the Army Civilian is not telework eligible,

they will be placed on weather and safety Leave and will not return to their

place of duty until notified otherwise. Leaders will ensure all mitigation

measures possible are being enforced.





