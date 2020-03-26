Rock Island Arsenal makes major changes to control coronavirus outbreak

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. — The Army has directed all Army installations, including Rock Island Arsenal change to Health Protection Condition C to help control the ongoing spread of the novel coronavirus/COVID-19.
According to the arsenal, the changes will be:
Installation Access: The installation is restricted to key and essential
personnel only. All other service members and Department of the Army
civilians will telework or will be placed on leave for using annual, sick,
administrative or weather/safety leave. Contractor access is reduced to
minimal presence to support essential functions only.
Garrison Services: The Garrison will conduct basic base operations
requirements to maintain installation infrastructure and essential functions
(e.g. water production, utilities distribution, and emergency service
orders) only. All non-emergency service orders and job orders are
temporarily suspended. All projects are put on hold. Preventative
maintenance is limited to essential functions. Emergency Services remain
operational. Child care is provided for key and essential families only, in
accordance with priorities and as space is available. All other services
not suspended are provided virtually.
Additional Services: The Commissary and Post Exchange remain operational to support the limited presence on the installation. Rock Island National
Cemetery is closed to visitors due to installation access restrictions, and
interments at the RINC are coordinated on a case-by-case basis. The Rock
Island Arsenal Health Clinic remains operational to support its current
patrons to include retirees, but this will be the only location on island
accessible to retirees and non-key and essential personnel.
Personnel: Service members and Department of the Army Civilians who are not deemed key and essential in support of COVID-19 operations or life, health, and safety of our people and installation are assigned to mandatory
telework. If a Department of the Army Civilian is not telework eligible,
they will be placed on weather and safety Leave and will not return to their
place of duty until notified otherwise. Leaders will ensure all mitigation
measures possible are being enforced.