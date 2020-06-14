River rescue crews pull four boaters from the Rock River near Milan

MILAN, Illinois — UPDATE: At least one person has died after a recreation boat went over a dam on the Rock River near Milan. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources confirmed the accident was fatal, but would not say how many people were killed.
Rock Island Fire Department said four passengers were in the boat when it went over the Steel Dam and flipped. Two of the passengers were rescued by a Rock Island Fire Department boat and were transported to the hospital by ambulance.
Two others were found further downriver and required CPR on the scene. One of the missing passengers was spotted by a passing MedForce Helicopter responding to an unrelated incident.