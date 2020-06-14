River rescue crews pull four boaters from the Rock River near Milan

Boat overturned on the steel dam in Milan. All four passengers transported to hospital by ambulance.

MILAN, Illinois — UPDATE: At least one person has died after a recreation boat went over a dam on the Rock River near Milan. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources confirmed the accident was fatal, but would not say how many people were killed.

Rock Island Fire Department said four passengers were in the boat when it went over the Steel Dam and flipped. Two of the passengers were rescued by a Rock Island Fire Department boat and were transported to the hospital by ambulance.