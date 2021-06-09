x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WQAD.com

News

Reward offered for information on missing 11-year-old Iowa boy

It's been almost two weeks since anyone has seen 11-year-old Xavior Harrelson.

MONTEZUMA, Iowa — The Poweshiek County Sheriff's Office is offering a reward for information that helps investigators find out what happened to 11-year-old Xavior Harrelson. 

Police say Harrelson was last seen “on or about May 27” in Montezuma, Iowa, that's about 130 miles West of the Quad Cities.

RELATED: FBI joins search for missing 11-year-old Montezuma boy

So far, a sheriff says $15,000 has been pledged to the fund from local businesses and citizens who are concerned about the disappearance of Xavior. The sheriff’s office says the money would be paid out for “information which leads to resolution of this case.”

Posted by Poweshiek County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, June 9, 2021

If you'd like to donate to the fund, call 641-623-5766. That's the number for the Monetzuma State Bank. 

Related Articles