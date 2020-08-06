A lesson in racism from two Quad City Reverends

News 8's Elizabeth Wadas listens as Reverend Dr. Melvin Grimes and Reverend P. Wonder Harris talk about George Floyd's death, systemic racism and solutions.

MOLINE, Ill. — On Friday, June 5, 2020, two local reverends joined Elizabeth Wadas for the 6:30 p.m. newscast; Reverend Dr. Melvin Grimes from Tabernacle Church in Moline and Reverend P. Wonder Harris from Mount Zion Baptist Church in East Moline. The show was a space for the audience to listen and to learn about racial inequalities from members of our black community after George Floyd, a black man, was killed in the hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis.

Part 2:

The first topic the reverends discussed was how the death of George Floyd affected them, as black men, and how Floyd's death created a deep wound in the entire black community in America.

Next, Reverend Dr. Grimes and Reverend Harris discussed systemic racism, and where racism began. Reverend Harris brings us the history of racism in our country, specifically from where he grew up in the south. Reverend Grimes grew up in Rock Island, Illinois, and digs deep into racism he experienced growing up, including being told by his second-grade teacher he was never going to go to college.