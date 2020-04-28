Restaurants weigh risks as Iowa plans to lift dine-in restrictions

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is set to lift some restrictions on dining-in at restaurants, leaving some restaurant owners with difficult choices.

CLINTON, Iowa — After Governor Kim Reynolds on Monday announced a lifting of some dine-in restrictions in a majority of the state's counties, restaurateurs huddled in conference calls and at kitchen tables to consider their options.

"We all want to be back to normal," said Matt Prescott, Managing Partner of the Candlelight Inn restaurant in Clinton. He is also president of the restaurant group with several locations in Illinois. "I live in Illinois. If I open up here, but Illinois is shut down, all kinds of people from Illinois are going to drive here because they want to dine out. I get it, I want to go out too. But is that responsible?"

Governor Reynalds said starting Friday, May 1, restaurants, fitness centers and retail businesses in 77 of Iowa's 99 counties would be allowed to reopen their facilities at fifty percent capacity.

Ultimately, Prescott said he decided not to open the dining room and patio at the Candlelight Inn restaurant in Clinton to eat-in patrons, keeping in step with the limitations placed on the other two Candlelight Inn locations on the Illinois side

"It’s the toughest decision I have to make."

Prescott said his restaurants were fortunate to have strong support from carry-out customers.

"Let’s keep the risk as low as possible. Employees are first. If I get one sick employee in the store, we'd shut it. If somebody came down at my store, we shut the whole store for two weeks. We all suffer, because I don’t know what employees have been exposed," he said. "Fortunately we haven’t had that. And we think our risk profile doing what we have now is significantly lower than if we open right back up right now."

Prescott said it would be a long time before restaurants would return to what many would consider "normal."

Across town, the owners of Mike's Fun Foods, echoed the sentiment. Mike and Debbie Benson's had their own debate about re-opening, but quickly decided now was not the time.

"No I don’t. I don’t think we’ve reached our peak yet," Benson said, adding that the partial restrictions did not make sense to her. For the Bensons, the business was their lifeline, but one where they put their lives on the line.

" He’s got high blood pressure and diabetes, and I just got over breast cancer. I’m still actually going through treatment. My immune system is slowly starting to build up. We don’t want any chances," she said.

"I beat cancer, I’m not gonna have the flu take me down."

Benson said carry-out orders have kept the couple busy: "We got lots of business, lots of support."

For the Candlelight Inn, other considerations also played into the decision to remain a carry-out business only, for now: It would take at least two weeks just to place orders and prepare supplies for a full dine-in menu. The other consideration was pay.

Prescott said that unless employees made more than $60,000, employees returning to work would make less money than they would with unemployment benefits and an extra $600 per week provided in jobless benefits under the federal government's stimulus package.