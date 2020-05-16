Not just reopening: Iowa restaurants are reimagining the dining experience

Business owners are adapting to a new era as Iowa allows restaurants to reopen at 50 percent capacity.

LE CLAIRE, Iowa — Iowa restaurants are back in business now that restaurants have gotten Governor Kim Reynalds go-ahead to reopen for sit-down food service, at a 50 percent customer capacity.

But it won't be business as usual. Mandy Harvey, owner and operator of The Crane and Pelican Cafe in LeClaire, is making sure of it.

"It’s so exciting," she told News 8 on Friday. Saturday is when she plans to open her historic building to dine-in service again.

"It’s like having to redefine your business in a new era and have to innovate new ways to keep everybody safe. I think of it as a challenge and I think we’re up to the task," Harvey said.

While still serving carry-out orders, Harvey used the COVID-19 mandated shutdown to think about ways to not just return to business in a manner that is safe for patrons and staff, but to make the dining experience extra special.

"So we’re gonna do this garden table which I have worked hard and had a lot of free time to think about that I normally don’t," she said.

It's a single table, set on the lawn of the mansion, overlooking the Mississippi, meticulously set, with a special menu packaged at $70 for four courses.

"You can expect it to be some really one on one service." Harvey is only taking on reservation per shift for the garden table, to allow staff to dedicate time to this new experience.

In fact, every table at the Crane & Pelican will be reservation only.

"I want to make sure everybody is really deliberate about knowing that they’re able to go eat in a public place. So I don’t want people just to come in on a whim, I want you to call me ahead of time and let me know you’re coming."

Bars without food service, like the Meat Market in Davenport, are still banned from seating customers.

Bar manager Amie White has slowly been taking the bar back open, starting with carry-out drink orders last week.

"We had a really good turnout. [Customers] just walk in, they have minimal time to stand there, they get their drink order," she said. "They’re so happy to be here, they miss their bar."

This weekend, she is banking on a new parternship with a neighborhood pit master to bring traffic to Washington Street.

The Meat Market has leased out their kitchen to Rob's Smoking J's, a new barbeque joint named after brandnew business owner, Rorbert Johnson.

"We’re hoping the more customers he gets, that will bring us new customers, and vice versa."

Johnson was ready to open his barbeque establishment two months ago.

"I didn’t know all this corona stuff was on its way. So all this was in the plan, and the coronavirus just put my business on hold," he said.

He was counting on the foot traffic to launch his business.

"You expected people to ride by and see your business. So how are they gonna see that when everybody’s home."

He has decided not to wait COVID-19, and supplement foot traffic with social media traffic.

"Facebook is a great avenue for me," he said.

Businessowners are back to business: taking risk and finding ways serve up that special customer experience.

Harvey said she's already thinking of unique new dining experiences that still adhere to social distancing guidelines.