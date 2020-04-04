Restaurant serves up American fare and a side of toilet paper

Pick up or delivery, every customer gets a roll on the side. The toilet paper is quality and two-ply, the pub owner says.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — "We got a couple calls tonight, 'You still got toilet paper?,' Albertson said.

Wether it's pick up or delivery, he makes sure every customer is getting fine food, with a roll on the side.

"Well the toilet paper is two-ply. The good news is that it’s quality and it comes individually wrapped."

Some customers may not have asked for it, but it's complementary with every order.

'We’ve had a couple of pleasantly surprised customers, they look at you kind of odd , as you’re approaching their vehicle, thiking 'Why is this person coming to me with my food and toilet paper?'" the businessman said.

Brandon's Pub & Grille has been in business exactly four months, opening December 4, 2019, and the restaurant was gaining steam, Albertson said, when Illinois governor J.B. Pritzer ordered bars and restaurants closed as the coronavirus pandemic spread. Only carry-out or deliveries are allowed.

Albertson isn't taking credit for the idea. He saw another restaurant in another part of the state do it and thought it was genius.



"Lots of restaurants are sharing ideas to drum up business. We thought it was creative."