Restaurant owner making an effort to save all the meat in her cold storage.

Others are cooking up all they have in their fridges to feed those without power

DAVENPORT, Iowa — With the power still out for thousands of people across the Quad Cities, some are making the best of a tough situation.

The sign may say closed, but 675 burgers later... Things at Double D Diner in Davenport are in full swing.

"So we thought today, lets grill out so we can feed the little community here," says owner Dusti Reese.

After the storm on the 10th of August shut down power for tens of thousands in the Quad Cities, many are left with spoiled food. Dusti decided to take action.

"Thankfully we have a generator at home We brought that up here to run our refrigeration so we don't loose any food."

Because people still need to eat. Located on West 53rd Street, Dusti says, "There was nothing over here to eat."

21 years in the food industry, feeding people is what she loves to do. "Well a lot of people are saying its the best tenderloin they have ever had."

The hungry patrons rolled in. Michael Manchester is one of them.

"Its nice to grab something to eat," he said. "If you do find something open its like a block and half just waiting in the drive through."

Meanwhile over in Moline, Brad Isbell is grilling an unlikely frozen stable.

"A freezer tub full of frozen pizzas," says Brad. 12 frozen pizzas to be exact.

"We have a freezer full of stuff, we just went grocery shopping."

On the menu for afternoon teat, once frozen, now grilled supreme pizza. "We've had friends in and out all afternoon," he says.

While Brad says he burnt three of the 12 pizzas, this one doesn't look half bad. As for tomorrow.... "Tomorrow we've got some freeze dried stuff we use when we go camping."