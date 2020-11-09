Maps of wildfires burning in Oregon, California and Idaho

Use the interactive maps to see where dozens of wildfires are burning on the West Coast.

BOISE, Idaho — Over 2 million acres of land in California and nearly 900,000 acres in Oregon have burned in the last several weeks as wildfires across the West Coast continue to rage. With dozens of fires burning across the west, use the interactive maps below to see where the wildfires are and how large each one is.

As of Friday, 38 fires have started in Oregon, which has killed five people so far.

In Idaho, the Woodhead Fire has burned about 40,000 acres and is only 14% contained, according to official estimates.

Officials from the Payette National Forest announced that they will fine anyone who enters restricted areas that are closed to the public due to the fire. The community of Cambridge is now on edge as the growing fire threatens the small town.

Use the maps below to see where wildfires in California, Idaho, Oregon and Washington are.

Find the interactive map here.

View the interactive map here.