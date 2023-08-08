Iowa sex offender dies while serving sentence in Coralville prison

James Julius Beaudrie was sentenced to 50 years in prison back in 2013.

CORALVILLE, Iowa — James Julius Beaudrie, an Iowa sex offender sentenced a decade ago, has died while in hospice care at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center, located in Coralville.

Beaudrie was serving a sentence for multiple counts of sexual abuse, including victimizing a child under the age of 16. His wife, Kijua Beaudrie, was also sentenced for not stopping her husband from sexually abusing their children.

He was arrested back in April 2012 after being on the run. Authorities searched seven states before finding Beaudrie hiding under a stairwell at a Chicago apartment complex where his mother lived, according to previous reporting from News 8.

The offender was 48 at the time of his death on Friday, Aug. 4, according to a press release from the Iowa Department of Corrections.