Girl Scouts seek community support to donate cookies to Military, Essential Workers, and Teachers

MOLINE, Ill. — The act of donating a box of cookies to the Military, Essential Workers, and Teachers, may seem small. But to be on the receiving end of that gesture show them that someone remembered them, especially as we have met the one-year mark for the Coronavirus pandemic.

"Every year Girl Scouts collect cookie donations for the military. It's really a special opportunity for girls to still give back to the community... and so a lot of them will take on no only collecting donations of cookies for the military, but oftentimes the proceeds they earn from the cookie sale, they're going to donate toa charity or do a service project".

- Maura Warner, VP Marketing, Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois



Those who would like to donate cookies for these community heroes can visit a Cookie Booth to make a donation. Additionally, Girl Scouts are also collecting cookie donations online through this link. When a customer visits the site, they can put in their zip code, and a troop will generate that is located closest to them. Then, click on the troop and select the number of cookies to donate.