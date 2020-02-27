Burlington asks for public input on the future of Cascade Bridge

Repairs are estimated at $6 million while building a new bridge is expected to cost half that amount.

BURLINGTON, Iowa — Burlington city leaders want the community's input on the future of Cascade Bridge on Main Street.

The bridge was built in 1896 and was accepted into the National Register of Historic Places in 1998 but was permanently closed in April 2019 due to infrastructure concerns.

The city has hired a firm to determine if the bridge should be repaired or replaced but is asking for residents to review and choose from several plans on an online survey.

Repairs are estimated at $6 million and would last around 50 years. Building a new bridge is expected to cost half that amount and is projected to last for around 100 years.