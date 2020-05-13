As 2020 college grads enter tough job market, reasons for hope in the Quad Cities

The career center at St. Ambrose University says many local employers are still hiring right now

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Graduating senior at St. Ambrose University Brad Burton and his friends didn't get their cap and gown moment, participating instead on Saturday in a virtual commencement ceremony.

"Hopefully, once this whole thing blows over I won't say, smile and look back, but that it taught us a lot," he said.

Spring 2020 college graduates are also walking into a tough national job market.

"I would say just don't give up hope. We're here," said St. Ambrose Career Center Director Emily Rollins, who has seen the impact of the pandemic on an economy that was rolling a few short months ago.

"I've worked with students that already had job offers and were planning to start this summer, and unfortunately some of those were rescinded and others were delayed," Rollins said.

Her office provides resources and keeps a finger on the pulse of the job market. She said there's reason to have hope.

In a recent virtual town hall with other Quad City-based colleges and 90 local employers, 61% said they are hiring now and another 15% plan to resume hiring when stay-at-home restrictions are lifted.

Still, 2020 graduates have learned a harsh lesson this year.