Real Estate Agents get creative to sell homes

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Real Estate Agents are finding creative ways to show houses to clients amid the pandemic.

"We are absolutely dealing with the challenges," Ruhl & Ruhl Realtors President Chris Beason said. "Our agents are definitely working harder now more than ever."

Because of COVID-19 concerns, agents at Ruhl & Ruhl Realtors in Bettendorf are getting creative with how they show homes.

"Everything from e-signatures, signing documents, virtual tours," Beason said," We are doing what we can to accommodate the needs of our clients and the consumer, because there are valid concerns right now."

Beason said some agents will ask their clients to choose their top three homes from virtual tours, and then do the in person walk through.

"We have agents going back through and cleaning lock boxes and door handles before and after showings," Beason said.

Beason said house showings are down 50%, because of the virtual tours.

"We have seen a pretty dramatic reduction in the number of showings that are taking place and thats due to the other creative ways that people are exposing their properties," Beason said.

Beason said they have had more than 150 new listings this month, up from March 2019. He says pending offers are down by 15%.

"It might not be the best scenario, maybe they prefer to see it in person, but we are all making certain sacrifices at this time," Beason said. 'The market is still really good right now. There are still people that need to buy and sell."