Atlanta officer charged with murder in Rayshard Brooks death, 2nd officer also charged

Now former Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe will be charged with felony murder, among 10 other charges.

ATLANTA — Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard announced that warrants have been issued in the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks.

Now former Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe, who fired his service weapon at Brooks, will be charged with felony murder, among the 10 other charges. He faces up to life in prison or the death penalty if convicted on the felony murder charge.

The other charges include multiple counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, criminal damage and multiple charges for violations of oath of office.

Howard said Rolfe kicked Brooks while he lay on the ground and that the officer with him, Devin Brosnan, stood on Brooks' shoulder as he struggled for life Friday night.

Brosnan faces three charges, including aggravated assault for standing on Brooks' shoulder. The other two charges relate to violations of oath for standing on the shoulder and for failing to render timely medical aid. He faces one to 20 years in prison.

"Mr. Brooks never presented himself as a threat," Howard said.

Prosecutors reviewed eight videos from the night Brooks was fatally shot.

"The decision to initiate charges by the Fulton County DA’s office is irrational and obviously based on factors which should have nothing to do with the proper administration of justice," a statement from Brosnan's attorney said. "This was not a rush to judgment. This was a rush to misjudgment."

Rolfe's attorney, in a statement, said: "Officer Rolfe is well known to the courts and there is no compelling reason to bring any charges against them before the GBI has completed its investigation and published its findings."

Howard said this is the 40th case prosecuted against officers in Fulton County. Nine were fatal.

Howard said the warrants have been signed and he is asking the officers to surrender by 6 p.m. on Thursday.

By law in Georgia, a grand jury must now convene and determine if it will indict the officers. But, due to the pandemic, no grand juries can meet until at least October. The DA wants the ability to move forward without an indictment.

Howard presented photographs from the night of the shooting and pointed out the angles and the distance of Brooks from the officers at the time the shots were fired.

He said after Brooks was shot, Rolfe stated "I got him."

Howard said Rolfe was aware that once the Taser is fired twice, which he said it was, it becomes inoperable.

He also said that Brosnan is cooperating and has given testimony, the first time in 40 cases he remembers such cooperation.

"He has not agreed to be a state’s witness. He has not agreed to plead guilty," Brosnan's attorney said.

Brooks' widow Tomika Miller and other family members will address media after the announcement, along with family attorneys L. Chris Stewart and Justin Miller.

Rolfe and Brosnan responded to a DUI call at the Wendy's off University Avenue where Brooks was asleep in the drive-thru line on June 12. After Rolfe and officer Brosnan began the DUI investigation, a violent struggle ensued.

Prosecutors have spent days reviewing bodycam, dashcam and surveillance video from the Wendy's, Howard said.

It ended with Rolfe shooting Brooks twice in the back as he was running away with the officer's taser, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Less than 24 hours after the incident, the department fired Rolfe and put Brosnan on administrative duty.

Rolfe joined the force as an academy cadet in 2013 and has received more than 2,000 hours of training since then, according to state records.

Rolfe had been recently trained in de-escalation tactics, according to his department record. In addition, he took coursework in April in cultural awareness. This past January, he passed a course entitled "Use of Deadly Force." In May 2019, Rolfe was congratulated by the police department for his participation in the High-Intensity Traffic Team Unit.

The unit works to reduce the number of traffic-related injuries and deaths in the city, especially for those involving impaired drivers. Rolfe was awarded a silver pin for making between 50 and 99 DUI arrests during the year prior to the award.