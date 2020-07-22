Rainbow House owner gets doesn't have to repaint.

Moline City says they are educating the community and council members to ensure it won't happen again.

A Moline homeowner now doesn't have to repaint her house after the city originally cited her for it.

After a rain shower, there's always a rainbow. This one though doesn't rely on reflections or atmospheric conditions.

From the picket fence, to the siding, even the front gate, Taylor Berg owns this wood-frame house on 9th Avenue, in Moline.

"Everybody seemed to like it," says Taylor.

Red, orange, yellow, green, blue and violet, this home is sparking a movement.

Galen Leonhardy lives directly across the road from the rainbow house, and has lived there for 11 years. He says the rainbow house has become a source of happiness.

"We've had hundreds and hundreds of people driving past," he says.

"The spirit of the rainbow house is giving people something else to focus on."

Taylor and her two boys spent four weeks painting her house. She says she even had to hang out off the windows to finish the siding. Only to be told, once she finished painting, she was in violation of city code.

"I got a notice from the city I had to repaint as it wasn't up to code otherwise I would receive a $750 dollar fine, per day."

Taylor was told she had until July 21st to repaint her house a color similar to others on the block. But Taylor wanted that pot of gold.

"People were driving by telling me they love the house."

The city backtracked. In a hand written letter, they said they are reversing their decision.

As for Taylor, her message is simple.

"I think you should be able to paint your house any color you want.'