Quinn Riess wins run for Muscatine County Sheriff

Voters in Muscatine County decided to have Republican candidate Quinn Riess challenge Michael Channon in November to be county sheriff.

Riess came away with 55 % of the vote. Channon ran on the Democratic ticket unopposed.

The winner in November will replace longtime sheriff C.J. Ryan, who announced his retirement plans in October of 2019.

On the Muscatine County Sheriff Department's Facebook page, Sheriff Ryan wrote that he would be leaving his seat after the current term.

"Hard work by staff will allow me to leave the office in the best shape it has ever been in," he wrote.

As of December of 2020, Sheriff Ryan will have served Muscatine County for nearly 35 years.

The general election will take place Tuesday, November 3.

Kenny Hora has been with the Muscatine County Sheriff's office since 2013.