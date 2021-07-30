Quad City Area leaders hold grand opening for Bend XPO in East Moline

This is the latest addition to The Bend complex. Organizers say the event center will be able to hold up to 10,000 people.

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — A grand opening for the Bend XPO facility in East Moline was held Thursday, July 29.

Quad City Area leaders attended the ribbon cutting ceremony at the site located at 922 Mississippi Parkway.

"Bend XPO can really bring in a new type of event," Brittany Haas with Bend XPO said.

The roughly 70,000 square-foot building is the latest addition to the The Bend complex.

"It gives new options and with flexibility," Haas said.

Organizers said the event center will be able to hold up to 10,000 people to host shows, conferences and social gatherings.

"We can do so much here, from consumer trade shows, car shows," Joan Kranovich with Visit Quad Cities said.

The new development is not only a big impact for the greater Quad City region, but it's huge for East Moline. The Rust Belt is down the road from the Bend XPO and community leaders said this project will be a major economic boost.

"It brings in revenue," East Moline Mayor Reggie Freeman said. "The more revenue you bring in, it helps out the cities to get taxes and so forth down."

Organizers said several groups have already booked the Bend XPO for their event.

"We've seen a multitude of dance competitions in particular moving this way and coming to this venue," Kranovich said. "Just because of the flexibility, how big it is, the ability to add a stage."

The roughly $10 million facility was mostly funded with private dollars. It opened in April 2021.